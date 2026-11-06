In Asia, the refining margin for high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) this week fell to a discount of $2.29 per barrel. On Monday, it stood at a premium of $5.34 per barrel. As OilPrice reports, the market weakened amid growing supplies of petroleum products from the Middle East to Asian demand hubs.

According to the publication's assessment, the results of the US midterm elections strengthened expectations of possible de-escalation in the Middle East. This could allow increased shipments of petroleum products through the Strait of Hormuz.

Growth in exports from the UAE

Fuel oil prices and refining margins are under pressure due to improved supplies from the Middle East to Asia. In particular, fuel exports from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates to Singapore and Malaysia rose in October to an eight-month high of around 729,000 tonnes. This is indicated by Kpler data cited by Reuters.

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At the same time, high maritime shipping costs are reducing fuel oil supplies from Europe to Asia, traders said.

A signal of sufficient supply

The Dubai benchmark is also showing signs that growing Middle Eastern crude oil flows are exceeding demand for the first time since early July. At the start of the week, the November Dubai contract was trading about $2 per barrel below the December contract.

This price structure is called contango: the nearby contract costs less than the subsequent one. According to OilPrice, this was the first signal of sufficient oil supply in the Middle East since July. Physical flows from the region have gradually increased over the past two months thanks to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and ship-to-ship cargo transfers in the Gulf of Oman after tankers passed through the strait.

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