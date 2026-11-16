In the United States, more than 158,000 people, including Elon Musk, have signed an open letter calling on Nvidia's board of directors to return Jensen Huang to the position of company head. The authors of the appeal propose reinstating Huang while an independent investigation establishes the circumstances of the case, The Guardian reports.

Huang resigned on Thursday, ending a 33-year period of leading Nvidia, which he co-founded. This came after reports of at least two extramarital relationships: one with a woman accused of spying for China and another with a subordinate.

Support from employees and investors

The letter's signatories also include Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney, Y Combinator president Garry Tan, and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick. Kalanick said Huang had made a mistake but that, in his view, this was not sufficient grounds for removing him from the company.

More than 7,500 signatories identified themselves as Nvidia employees, representing approximately 18% of the company's workforce. On Friday, investors Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker, whom the publication describes as major shareholders, urged the board of directors not to rule out any of the possible options.

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According to the Financial Times, Huang discussed a possible return to Nvidia with people close to him. One of his allies told the newspaper that a group of Silicon Valley executives is preparing a campaign in support of the former Nvidia head's return and will try to secure White House backing.

Congressional hearing and chip exports

US lawmakers from both parties demanded that Huang and Nvidia appear before Congress and explain whether the country's national security could have been put at risk. According to officials, Huang and other Nvidia representatives agreed to testify, but a hearing date has not yet been set.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Nvidia should look for a new leader outside the company and make substantial changes. He also called on the company to explain whether it knowingly allowed supplies of its most advanced AI chips to China in violation of US export restrictions. Bessent said he expects a response from Nvidia and the results of its internal investigation into Huang's conduct within 10 days.

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