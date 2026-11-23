Tesla does not plan to install next-generation AI5 chips in cars: they will continue to use the AI4 computer. Elon Musk announced this on the social network X, Electrek reports. According to Musk, AI5 will be intended for Optimus robots, while AI4 is sufficient to achieve superhuman vehicle control.

At the same time, Tesla has begun distributing FSD v15 among early testers. The company reported a 25-fold improvement in handling safety-critical situations, but did not provide a baseline metric for comparison. Musk also wrote that the broad rollout of the update is expected to take place next month.

AI4 computing limitations

One of the new features of FSD v15 is Tesla Reality View — a real-time visualization of the vehicle's surroundings with arrows for upcoming maneuvers. Musk described it as AI-generated video without a game engine, using half of one TRIP accelerator in the AI4 system.

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According to him, after moving the decoder to SRAM, Reality View has half of one of the three TRIP accelerators on the second system-on-chip, designated SoC B, available to it. Musk also said that the visualization uses a diffusion model with approximately 1 billion parameters. It operates on the features of a visual encoder connected to a 3-billion-parameter model that generates the vehicle's actions. He acknowledged that Reality View latency is somewhat high due to limited computing resources.

AI4.5 update

Musk also said that the interim AI4.5 update will provide a relatively small performance increase, mainly due to the transition to LPDDR5X memory. During Tesla's first-quarter 2026 earnings call, he spoke of increasing RAM from 16 GB to 32 GB per chip. Musk later said that AI4.5 memory capacity was reduced from 32 GB to 24 GB because of its high cost and bandwidth limitations.

According to Electrek, FSD computers have historically used two identical chips for redundancy. The publication notes that Musk's description indicates that tasks are distributed between both systems-on-chip. Tesla has not publicly explained how much computing capacity remains for redundancy or whether one system can independently ensure a safe stop of the vehicle if the other fails.

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