Tesla plans to begin winding down production of the Cybertruck electric pickup at its Gigafactory in Texas, United States, around the middle of 2027. The company’s CEO Elon Musk said this in a post on the social network X, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Capacity for Cybercab

Winding down Cybertruck production is expected to free up capacity for increasing Cybercab output. Tesla assigns this model a central role in its plans for a robotaxi network.

The company expects Cybercab to eventually become the main autonomous transport model in its broader robotaxi network. At the same time, Musk did not specify whether Cybertruck production would be moved to another site or whether production of the model would be discontinued entirely.

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Tesla did not provide Reuters with an immediate comment on a request sent outside business hours.

Interest in the model

The Cybertruck was introduced in 2023 as a futuristic competitor to pickups from traditional automakers, including Ford. Since then, the model has struggled to maintain sustained interest, the publication notes.

The electric pickup has also been recalled repeatedly over quality issues, and Tesla has revised prices for the model several times.

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