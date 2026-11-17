In Texas, United States, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the upper stage of the Starship rocket in the V4 version will be 70 meters long. According to him, this is about 40% larger than the current version and will make it possible to increase propellant component reserves by more than 60%.

New engines

Musk announced the planned specifications on the social network X after SpaceX returned the Ship upper stage to the launch tower for the first time. As Space.com reports, on November 14 the company caught Ship using the launch tower’s mechanical arms in Texas.

According to Musk, the number of engines on the V4 upper stage will be increased to nine, with three vacuum Raptor engines added. He also said these will be Raptor V4 engines with greater thrust.

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The current Starship V3 version, assembled with the Super Heavy booster, is 124 meters tall. The Ship upper stage in this configuration is 52 meters tall and equipped with six Raptor V3 engines, while the Super Heavy V3 booster has 33 Raptor engines.

Targeting 2027

In August 2025, Musk released a Starship development chart from V2 to V4 and said at the time that the V4 debut was expected in 2027. The chart showed the rocket’s total height at 142 meters, with 61 meters allocated to Ship. Musk later noted that the V4’s total height would likely be closer to 150 meters.

The initial plan for the 15th test flight called for both Super Heavy and Ship to return to the launch tower. Ship was to spend 22.5 hours in orbit and deploy a batch of Starlink V3 internet satellites; it delivered the satellites as planned. After a signal indicating low fuel levels, Super Heavy was redirected for a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

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