The friendly match between the national football teams of Australia and Jordan, which had been planned to take place in Amman, has been moved to Doha, Qatar. Football Australia announced the decision after concerns were raised about the safety of holding the game in the Jordanian capital, Al Jazeera reports.

Position of Australian players

Australia's national team was due to travel to Jordan for the match on Tuesday after playing Qatar in Doha. Last week, the Professional Footballers Australia organisation said that Australian footballers had largely supported moving the match.

Football Australia chief executive Martin Kugeler thanked the Jordan Football Association for agreeing to change the venue of the game. According to him, the dialogue between the organisations was open, respectful and constructive. Kugeler also noted that the Jordanian side had been hospitable during the Australians' stay in Amman, and that Australia expects to host Jordan's national team in the future.

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Security context

At the end of October, Jordan carried out airstrikes in Syria, calling them a response to an attack on a church in which nine people were killed and another 40 were injured. This month, a security officer was killed and another was wounded in a knife attack in Amman.

Last week, Jordan also cancelled a friendly against Indonesia at the request of the Indonesian Football Association. Australia's matches against Qatar and Jordan were intended to be part of the team's preparation for the Asian Cup, which was postponed until December next year following attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Saudi Arabia, the tournament's host country.

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