Barcelona vs Atlético match postponed to December 2 — Interia Sport

The La Liga Matchday 23 fixture between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in Spain has been postponed to December 2. According to Interia Sport, the match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday at 21:30.

Reason for the postponement

The publication links the date change to the Spanish Super Cup, scheduled for February 2–8, 2027. One of the La Liga matchdays also falls within this period. The BarcaInfo portal, cited by Interia Sport, published information about the new kick-off time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Teams’ upcoming match

Before that, the teams are set to meet in the Matchday 12 fixture. On November 8, Atlético Madrid will host Barcelona at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00.

Barcelona, managed by Hansi Flick, defeated Deportivo Alavés 6:1 in their previous league match. A few days earlier, the team beat Aston Villa 3:0.

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