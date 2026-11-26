The Europa League match between Turkey’s Beşiktaş and Israel’s Hapoel Be’er Sheva in Batumi, Georgia, was temporarily halted around the 26th minute due to unrest in the stands. As The Jerusalem Post reports, Turkish fans clashed with Georgian security forces and broke stadium seats.

Clashes in the stands

About 20,000 Turkish supporters attended the match. Around 400 supporters of the Israeli club were at the stadium under increased security and separated from the Turkish section. They did not take part in the unrest.

Before the game, Turkish fans marched through the streets of Batumi carrying Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israeli slogans. Beşiktaş played its home match in Georgia because Turkish football clubs have not hosted Israeli opponents on their own grounds since October 7, 2023.

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Match interrupted after a conflict near the pitch

Tensions on the pitch escalated around the 21st minute after a clash between Beşiktaş midfielder Salih Özcan and Hapoel Be’er Sheva coach Ran Kozhuk near the touchline. Players and members of the coaching staffs of both teams intervened in the conflict.

After that, the disorder spread to the stands. Police entered the sections and took measures to disperse the crowd. Danish referee Morten Krogh temporarily stopped the match and sent the teams to the dressing rooms. Several Beşiktaş supporters were evacuated on stretchers; Turkish media reported that at least one fan was taken to a hospital in Batumi.

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