In Krakow, Poland, the remaining matches of the 14th round of the PKO Ekstraklasa football league will begin with a minute of silence. The league's management made this decision after a shooting in the city that left several people dead.

Football league decision

Interia Sport reports on the decision by the competition organizers. PKO Ekstraklasa published a statement on social media regarding the matches remaining in the 14th round of the Polish championship.

The league's statement said that the matches would begin with a minute of silence to honor the memory of the victims of the tragic events in Krakow. The initiative applies specifically to the remaining games of the 14th round of the PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Shooting in Krakow

The shooting in Krakow was the reason for the decision. According to the outlet, several people were killed in the incident. The league's published statement provides no further details about the circumstances of the shooting.

The outlet reported that more information about the incident would emerge later.

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