In San Francisco, United States, Anthropic mathematician Levent Alpoge said that, working with the large language model Claude, he believes he has discovered a proof of the Riemann hypothesis — one of mathematics’ most important open problems. Nature reports. Alpoge published a four-page document containing an outline of the proof.

A hypothesis about prime numbers

The Riemann hypothesis concerns the Riemann zeta function and the distribution of prime numbers. It suggests that all non-trivial zeros of this function lie on a particular vertical line in the complex plane. If this statement were correct, it would mean that prime numbers are distributed among the integers almost as randomly as possible.

Alpoge also rejected suggestions that the timing of the publication was connected to market events surrounding Anthropic.

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Thorough verification is needed

Fields Medal winner and Oxford University number theorist James Maynard noted that a fully verified proof would be a historic milestone for mathematics.

At the same time, University of Montreal number theorist Andrew Granville criticized the published document for its lack of clarity and said that a more detailed presentation should have been prepared before the announcement. The announcement came a few days after Anthropic’s initial public offering: the company was initially valued at $1.5 trillion, and its valuation fell on November 19. According to Granville, the drop in the share price could explain the timing of the document’s publication. Anthropic did not provide Nature with a prompt comment.

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