In Sydney, Australia, the mother of the youngest of the alleged victims in the case involving broadcaster Alan Jones told the court that, after the alleged indecent assault on her 17-year-old son, she continued to seek Jones’s advice. As The Guardian reports, the woman said she did not trust her own decisions and was in a dependent relationship with him.

The mother’s testimony

During the final day of her testimony at Downing Centre court, the woman explained that she turned to Jones because she believed he had an opinion on everything and knew the answers to her questions. She had also previously told the court that she maintained correspondence with him because she feared losing his financial support.

According to her earlier testimony, Jones allegedly kissed her 17-year-old son and put his tongue into his mouth at his farm in Fitzroy Falls. The woman’s son, identified in the case materials as victim A, was named as one of five men who said Jones sexually touched them or indecently assaulted them between 2003 and 2020.

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The defence position

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Clare O’Neill suggested that the mother stayed in contact with Jones not because she feared losing financial support, but to obtain more money from him. She referred to correspondence concerning her son’s late university application, the payment of retirement savings, unpaid legal expenses, Sydney Cricket Ground membership and repairs to a Land Rover vehicle.

The witness was also asked whether she had tried to have Jones pay legal bills and car repair costs. She denied this and said that her son’s trauma had affected his relationships with her and other people.

Jones, 85, pleaded not guilty to 21 charges of indecent assault and sexual touching. All five alleged victims have already completed their testimony, and the trial continues.

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