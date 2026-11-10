Researchers at the University of Oulu in Finland tested a combination of a vibrating mattress and a blood pressure-lowering drug on 29 healthy volunteers aged 27 to 61. After two doses of the drug, participants lay on a mattress with slow vibrations for more than half an hour. As ScienceAlert reports, levels of certain proteins in the blood increased after the procedure, which may indicate their more efficient removal from the brain.

Which proteins were detected in the blood

Participants had higher levels of two types of amyloid beta and glial fibrillary acidic protein GFAP. Amyloid beta can accumulate in the brain as harmful clumps in Alzheimer’s disease. GFAP is associated with astrocytes, important brain cells.

At the same time, the researchers found no changes in the levels of other proteins, including tau protein, which is closely associated with the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. According to the team’s observations, the effect was more noticeable in older participants and in those whose blood pressure decreased more substantially.

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Study limitations

The scientists suggest that vibrations combined with reduced blood pressure may mimic physiological brain-clearing processes that occur mainly during sleep. Brain scans provided indirect signs of proteins leaving the brain; according to the team, this process was associated with veins in the back of the brain, which corresponded to the participants’ supine position and the effect of gravity.

The study was small and involved people without dementia. Protein levels in the brain were not measured directly, and memory and other cognitive functions were not assessed. The researchers also noted that increased protein concentrations in the blood may be linked not only to their removal from the brain but also to a temporary change in the permeability of the blood-brain barrier. The results were published in the journal Nature Communications.

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