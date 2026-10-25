In South Africa, businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela has filed an application to rescind the order for the final forfeiture of his assets worth R325 million. This has delayed the sale of his R70 million mansion in Sandton, TimesLIVE reports.

Application to rescind the order

In July, the High Court in Johannesburg issued an order for the final forfeiture of Maumela's assets worth R325 million. The order was obtained by the Asset Forfeiture Unit of South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority. It covers several properties, including the Sandton mansion, which the Special Investigating Unit placed under preservation in October 2025.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it received an application from Maumela's legal representatives last Friday. Its spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, said the agency would expedite the preparation of its response and further procedures in order to finalize consideration of the application. According to him, shortly after the forfeiture order, the businessman's lawyers announced their intention to file an appeal or an application to rescind the decision.

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Property covered by the order

In court, the National Prosecuting Authority argued that the assets were proceeds of unlawful activity linked to the alleged embezzlement of R2 billion at Tembisa Hospital. The investigation began after whistleblower Babita Deokaran reported suspicious payments at the hospital.

The order also covers an R88 million mansion in Bantry Bay in Cape Town and property at the Zimbali estate in KwaZulu-Natal province. The list of assets includes four Lamborghinis, a Bentley, a boat and a trailer. In July, the prosecution said the forfeited properties would be put up for sale and the proceeds returned to the Gauteng provincial health department.

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