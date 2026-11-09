UT MD Anderson Cancer Center and P-Cure Ltd. have announced a strategic alliance to develop and clinically validate a particle therapy platform. In the future, it is expected to enable the use of protons or helium ions in a single compact system with a vertical architecture. News-Medical reports.

Initial stage of cooperation

Initially, the partners will assess the clinical value, patient benefits and operational advantages of P-Cure’s compact proton platform. According to the company, its system has FDA clearance and uses a vertical architecture designed to reduce size, cost, complexity and infrastructure requirements compared with traditional particle therapy installations.

Under the agreement, the parties will conduct clinical feasibility studies, translational research programs and technology development. Preclinical studies of the biological advantages of helium ions and future clinical trials are also planned to determine the optimal areas of application for this treatment and support its further implementation.

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Potential of helium ions

The report states that particle therapy makes it possible to direct radiation more precisely and limit its impact on adjacent healthy tissues. Helium ions are considered a promising direction because they could potentially provide better dose conformity to the shape of the tumor, less lateral scattering and higher biological effectiveness. The alliance is to verify these potential advantages through research.

The long-term goal of the cooperation is to create a compact system in which doctors can choose protons or helium ions depending on the tumor location, disease characteristics and therapeutic objectives. If successful, it could become the first system for helium particle therapy in North America. Under the agreement, UT MD Anderson may receive payments upon achieving specified clinical milestones and from commercial sales.

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