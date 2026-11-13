The International Energy Agency forecasts that in the fourth quarter, global oil supply will exceed demand for the first time since the start of the war in Iran. At the same time, diesel prices in Europe remain 77% higher than before the start of the war in Iran, Euronews reports, citing the IEA's monthly report.

Diesel price dynamics

Oil prices have fallen significantly in recent weeks. The price of North Sea Dated dropped by 32%, from $136 per barrel at the beginning of October to around $93 at the time the report was prepared. European diesel prices declined by 11% over this period, to nearly $180 per barrel.

The IEA called the diesel fuel shortage the market's main concern. Strikes on the energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, continue to hamper exports of Russian diesel, adding to supply losses from the Middle East. The agency believes that an accelerated release of emergency diesel reserves in the coming months could partially cover the deficit while production at oil refineries recovers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Recovery of exports from Gulf countries

Oil exports from Persian Gulf countries, excluding Oman, reached 18.4 million barrels per day in October despite attacks on tankers. This is still 26% below the level before the war in Iran. Crude oil exports recovered the most, while supplies of petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas remained about half of their pre-war levels.

Global oil supply rose by 3 million barrels per day in September and by another 2.3 million barrels per day in October, to 105.4 million barrels per day. The IEA forecasts that global demand will decline by 2.7 million barrels per day this year, to 102.3 million barrels, due to high fuel prices and disruptions to exports from Gulf countries. In 2027, the agency expects demand to recover, but only a slight increase in road fuel consumption due to the spread of electric vehicles and improved transport fuel efficiency.

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