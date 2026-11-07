The United Arab Emirates could become the global leader in solar electricity generation per capita by 2031. According to the International Energy Agency’s forecast, this figure in the UAE will exceed 4,000 kilowatt-hours per person.

IEA forecast for the UAE

The National reports on the agency’s estimates in its Renewables 2026 report. Oman and Qatar will also rank among the top 10 countries in projected per-capita solar generation, taking third and fifth places respectively. Australia and Bulgaria are forecast to take second and fourth positions.

Greece, Austria, Spain, China and Chile are also included in the list. According to the IEA, all countries in the top 10 will generate at least 2,000 kilowatt-hours of solar electricity per person by 2031. This is significantly above the expected global average of around 800 kilowatt-hours.

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Growth of renewable energy

The IEA expects total renewable energy capacity in the Middle East to triple by 2031. Saudi Arabia is forecast to increase its renewable energy expansion fivefold, with the UAE ranking next in the region by this indicator.

Global renewable electricity capacity is estimated by the agency to increase by nearly 85% by 2031. About three quarters of this volume will come from solar energy. The IEA noted that new targets, energy security needs, government support and the competitiveness of wind and solar technologies have raised the development forecast for developing countries by nearly 20% compared with last year’s report.

From 2026 to 2031, global renewable energy capacity is projected to reach nearly 4,800 GW, 57% more than in the previous six years. China is expected to retain its status as the largest market, while India will move into second place.

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