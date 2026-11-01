The Colombian city of Medellín will host the headquarters of the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C), a US-led alliance of 19 countries to counter drug cartels. This was announced on October 25, 2026, by Colombian Defense Minister Jorge Eduardo Mora and city Mayor Federico Gutiérrez, The Rio Times reports.

Coordination center in Medellín

The city plans to establish a Center for Interagency and Transnational Cooperation. It is intended to bring together the work of Colombian police officers and prosecutors with agents from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The center's tasks will include intelligence sharing, identifying priority criminal targets, tracking groups' international connections, and countering their financial operations. The center will operate at the C5i complex, where video surveillance systems, drones, big data, and artificial intelligence are planned for use.

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The coalition and construction of the complex

A3C was created in March 2026 at the initiative of US President Donald Trump. Its stated goals are to combat transnational drug cartels, reduce illegal migration, and limit foreign geopolitical influence in the Western Hemisphere. Colombia joined the coalition in August 2026.

According to city authorities, the C5i complex is 44% complete. The construction project has created 544 jobs, and work is scheduled to be completed in May 2027. Investment in the project is estimated at more than 205 billion Colombian pesos, or approximately $65 million.

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