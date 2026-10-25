Houthi media outlet Al-Masirah said that at least 16 people were killed as a result of airstrikes in Sanaa and the port city of Hodeida in Yemen. According to the TV channel, the strikes were carried out by forces of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition. Dawn reports.

In Houthi-controlled Sanaa, one of the strikes hit a house: at least four people were killed and several others were injured. Al-Masirah also reported that a strike on a residential building for employees of a cement plant in Sanaa governorate killed six women and one child, while three others were injured.

Casualties in Hodeida and strikes on Mocha

In Hodeida, according to the Houthi TV channel, an airstrike killed five members of one family in the At-Tuhayta district. Among the dead, Al-Masirah claimed, were the head of the family, two of his children and two wives; his daughter was injured.

The TV channel also reported a series of strikes on Sanaa and its outskirts, as well as around 20 strikes on Mocha on Yemen's western coast. The report provides no independent confirmation of this information.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Missile claims by both sides

Earlier, the Saudi coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the cities of Taif and Yanbu in western Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense agency temporarily issued a warning of possible danger for the areas of Taif, Yanbu, Jeddah and Mecca, then cancelled it about 10 minutes later.

The agency said that after intercepting the missiles, it responded to falling debris in the Mecca and Medina regions. Some of the debris, it said, fell in Wadi Mughammas near Mecca.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, as well as on the airport in Najran and the air base in Khamis Mushait. He also claimed that targets included an Aramco facility in Yanbu, an oil refinery in Rabigh, pumping stations and the East-West pipeline. Saudi authorities had not confirmed these strikes at the time of publication.

Explosions were heard in Aden, the temporary location of Yemen's internationally recognized government. Yemen's Interior Ministry said that three Houthi ballistic missiles struck coast guard facilities: two hit the headquarters, while another hit a building in the Tawahi district. Saree claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it struck the Al-Nasr camp and a naval base in Aden.

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