In Estonia, Maria Murumaa-Mengel, a media researcher at the University of Tartu, criticized the European Commission's proposal to ban social media for children under 13 and allow independent account creation only from the age of 15. In her view, such age limits would teach children to lie about their age, ERR News reports.

Arguments against the ban

Murumaa-Mengel, who is also a member of the advisory council at the Estonian State Chancellery, called the country's position a compromise. She believes that young people cannot be artificially isolated from the digital world. Instead, the researcher supports stricter regulation of the platforms themselves, including the removal of manipulative design and setting services by default so that they do not manipulate users.

According to the researcher, during thematic workshops, young Estonians said they bypass restrictions using their parents' identity documents and VPNs. Content creator Maria Rannaväli also noted that age rules on social media have long been largely symbolic: she created her YouTube account by entering her mother's year of birth because she had not reached the then minimum age of 13.

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Disagreements among politicians

Madis Kallas, a member of parliament from the Social Democratic Party, by contrast, called on the state to take a clearer and tougher position. He said Estonia remains one of the few European countries that have not taken legislative steps in this direction. Kallas referred to assessments by psychiatrists and psychologists on the impact of social media on young people's mental health and stressed that the brains of small children are not ready for challenges associated with social media algorithms and models.

Rain Epler, a member of parliament from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia, would not support a state ban. In his view, it should primarily be parents who set boundaries for children, although the state can put pressure on technology companies. Musician and mother Sandra Sillamaa said it is difficult for parents to introduce restrictions without support and proposed a broader approach that would also concern adult social media users.

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