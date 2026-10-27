A group of 21 Indian news publishers has filed a lawsuit with India’s Supreme Court against the privacy law. Media companies said the provisions could require journalists to obtain consent from people they write about, creating a regime of prior censorship and jeopardizing newsroom operations, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Publishers’ position

The plaintiffs believe the law will restrict investigative journalism and may give authorities the ability to demand information from publishers that could reveal reporters’ sources. Madhavi Goradia Divan, a lawyer for the Digital News Publishers Association, told the judges that the requirement to obtain permission for publication would effectively mean a regime of prior censorship.

The publishers are also seeking the repeal of most of the disputed provisions of the law, which are due to take effect in May 2027. They say the law could require publishers to remove material and grant the government powers to demand data that could reveal journalists’ sources.

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Further proceedings

The group of plaintiffs includes Network18, owned by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani’s NDTV, as well as Indian Express and Times Internet, which is part of the Times of India group. In their filing, the publishers said they received assurances from the government in August regarding the protection of press freedom. At the same time, they are concerned about the lack of a written exemption for journalists similar to those in force in the European Union, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

The Supreme Court scheduled further consideration of the case for next month. Earlier, the law was challenged by free speech activists and a group of smaller news outlets.

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