In the Gaza Strip, Palestine, heavy rainfall flooded at least 70,000 tents housing displaced Palestinians. According to Cyprus Mail, Gaza's Hamas-controlled government media office said that over the past 12 hours, the severe weather affected tens of thousands of people and caused injuries. No deaths were reported.

Gaza's civil defense service received 1,500 requests for assistance from displaced residents. Three abandoned buildings also collapsed, but there were no casualties as a result.

People reinforce shelters

At a tent camp in Gaza City, people tried to repair tents, reinforced them with sand to prevent water from entering, and moved children out of flooded shelters. Water soaked the blankets and mattresses of camp residents.

Municipal services and civil defense said they could not cope with the consequences of the severe weather due to fuel shortages and damaged equipment. According to them, Israel destroyed hundreds of vehicles during the war, including bulldozers and water-pumping equipment.

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Aid and reconstruction

Hamas blamed Israel for the shortage of shelters and construction materials, saying it was not allowing them into Gaza. Israel's military body COGAT did not immediately comment on the allegations.

At the same time, COGAT said it had stepped up measures with international organizations to improve sanitary conditions in the Gaza Strip ahead of the expected rainfall. According to COGAT, four additional vacuum trucks were delivered to Gaza this week through the International Committee of the Red Cross. They joined eight such vehicles brought in over the previous month to pump sewage, remove waste, and repair water and sewage infrastructure.

The US-mediated ceasefire reached last year envisaged Gaza's future reconstruction, but no significant progress has been made on the issue. Negotiators have not agreed on the terms for Hamas's disarmament and the withdrawal of Israeli troops, which control about two-thirds of the Strip's territory.

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