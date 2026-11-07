Mexican health workers reject 8% pay rise — Anadolu Agency

In Monterrey, Mexico, doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and administrative staff blocked major streets to protest staff shortages, a lack of medicines and medical supplies at facilities of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). The workers also rejected the 8% pay rise proposed by the authorities, calling it insufficient.

As Anadolu Agency reports, on October 21, protesters stopped traffic in Monterrey for more than an hour. Smaller protests also took place in Mexico City and Monterrey last week. Health workers demanded higher pay, the hiring of additional staff, and a stable supply of medicines and medical equipment.

IMSS plan and workers' demands

IMSS Director Zoé Robledo presented a 12-point emergency plan running until February 2027. It provides for an 8% pay rise, equipment upgrades, facility repairs and measures to supply hospitals with medicines. However, protesters insist that this is not enough.

During nationwide discussions in mid-October, workers had already rejected a proposal to raise wages by 2.9% and benefits by 3.9%. They demanded an increase in base pay of at least 10%. Worker José Rosales said that working at the institution is becoming unattractive to doctors due to low pay, shortages of necessary supplies and an unfavorable pension system.

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Protest participants also voiced grievances against the leadership of the National Union of Social Security Workers. They demanded the resignation of its head, Rafael Olivos Hernández, and the convening of an extraordinary union congress. President Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged the validity of IMSS workers' demands and said the government was working to resolve the problems, while calling on union members to be flexible in negotiations.

Patients buy medicines themselves

Amid medicine shortages, relatives of patients say they are forced to buy medications with their own money. Monterrey resident César Castillo said that his mother has been in hospital for three months following complications that, according to him, arose after gallbladder surgery. He also said that because of a shortage of medicines, she is receiving only paracetamol.

Keila González said that her family bought insulin for her hospitalized grandmother, who has diabetes and hypertension. According to the report, patients' out-of-pocket expenses account for about 41% of all healthcare spending in Mexico. Nurse Areli Reyes said that resource shortages and infrastructure problems create an additional burden both on health workers and on patients' families, who wait outside hospitals for long periods.

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