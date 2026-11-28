In Russia, the aggressor state, Meduza published accounts by five men who said they had left service in the Russian army and departed the country. The outlet reported that it found the interviewees through the “Go by the Forest” project, which helped them escape. For security reasons, the protagonists’ names were changed, while their ages, military units, and current whereabouts were not disclosed.

Contracts and service

Andrei said that he signed a contract in Moscow in January 2025 after being fired from a bank. According to him, he was promised service in a “quiet” unit, but after a conflict with a major, he was transferred to a combat unit. During leave, he decided not to return and contacted the project’s volunteers.

Yevgeny stated that during compulsory military service in Yurga, he and other servicemen were beaten and threatened with criminal charges in an effort to force them to sign contracts. In his version, the documents they were given supposedly to confirm that a conversation had taken place were actually contracts. He then fled the unit.

Tajikistan citizen Rustam said that after a document check, police took him to the military enlistment office in Tula. He claims that after signing a contract, he fought in territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia and in Russia’s Kursk region, and was wounded twice. After medical leave, he left through Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, then travelled to Turkey and Europe.

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Escape routes

Rustam reported that his asylum application in Germany was rejected. After that, he reached Dunkirk, France, and crossed the English Channel in an inflatable boat on September 19. According to him, there were about 50–60 people on board, and the French coast guard escorted the boat. He now lives in a refugee hotel in the United Kingdom and is awaiting a decision on his status.

Vasyl stated that he began hiding after suffering a severe injury and significant losses in his unit. According to him, after being detained, he was held at a commandant’s office and at a facility for servicemen who had left their unit without authorization, from which he later escaped.

Oleksandr said that after serving in the part of Zaporizhzhia region temporarily occupied by Russia, he hid for several months. According to him, he reached Petrozavodsk and then walked through the forest for four days, carrying a wetsuit, GPS, and a downloaded map. During the crossing, he claims to have encountered a mother bear with cubs.

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