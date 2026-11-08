Megaprojects in Saudi Arabia are increasing demand for the products and services of small and medium-sized industrial enterprises seeking to enter local supply chains. This concerns not only industrial goods, but also transport, warehousing, repair and engineering services, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Abdullah Al-Salloum, a finance professor at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud University, said that the kingdom is stimulating demand for local goods through megaprojects, local-content programs, procurement and the development of production chains. According to data cited by the expert, spending by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and its subsidiaries on local content amounted to 207 billion riyals, or $55.2 billion, in 2024.

Demand and production capacity

Regular orders, according to Al-Salloum’s assessment, enable factories to increase capacity utilization, spread fixed costs across a larger volume of output, and invest in equipment, technology and staff training. This also helps enterprises build supply experience that can be used to attract new clients in Saudi Arabia and abroad.

The participation of small and medium-sized enterprises in large projects is not limited to manufacturing goods. They can supply metal products, electrical components, packaging materials and safety equipment, as well as provide maintenance services and fulfill customized manufacturing orders.

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Liquidity and supplier qualification

Abdulaziz Aba Arrous, CEO of A&BC for Safety Tools and Materials Manufacturing, said that a lack of liquidity and irregular demand remain among the daily challenges facing factories. Fulfilling a large order requires purchasing raw materials in advance, paying wages and covering production costs, while the enterprise receives payment for the delivery later.

He also drew attention to lengthy registration and qualification procedures at large companies. Even factories with high-quality products and sufficient capacity may face requirements regarding order volumes or payment terms that exceed their financial capabilities. Aba Arrous proposed giving small enterprises initial orders in line with their capabilities, and then increasing volumes depending on the quality of execution and compliance with deadlines.

Al-Salloum added that in September 2026, the Public Investment Fund announced the launch of Tawreed, a company expected to offer supply-chain financing tools, including early payments on approved invoices. At the same time, such mechanisms do not replace the financing enterprises need to purchase raw materials and begin production.

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