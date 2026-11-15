Singapore-based company Megaspeed said that Alice Huang left her executive position there in August 2025. The company also announced the launch of an internal investigation into its activities, BBC News reports.

Megaspeed internal review

Megaspeed is the largest buyer of Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia. The company said it was aware of reports containing allegations regarding its business, supply chains and international operations which, in its assessment, are not supported by verifiable evidence.

The company stressed that it conducts lawful business and has engaged external legal advisers for a thorough internal review. Megaspeed also said that its operational and supply control systems are designed to comply with applicable legislation, including US export control requirements and regulations in every country where it operates.

Suspicions over chip supplies

Megaspeed is suspected of providing Chinese companies with indirect access to Nvidia chips through data centers in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Nvidia cannot sell advanced chips to China, while transferring such chips to foreign companies may violate US export restrictions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that several US agencies had for months supported adding Megaspeed to the Entity List, a list that restricts US trade with foreign companies and individuals. According to him, the decision depended on the US Department of Commerce, headed by Howard Lutnick.

China's and the US Congress's reaction

Lutnick was summoned to testify before the US Senate Banking Committee next month regarding his department's role in allowing Nvidia to export advanced chips. Other congressional committees asked Lutnick and the Department of Commerce to preserve all documents related to Nvidia and its former head, Jensen Huang.

China denied allegations that Alice Huang is a spy and warned the United States against using the case as a pretext for a technological blockade in artificial intelligence.

Read us on