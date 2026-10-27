Mexico’s National Water Commission, Conagua, is investing 1.1 billion pesos, or about $60 million, in a sanitation plan for Lake Pátzcuaro in the state of Michoacán. The funds are to be used to restore the ecological condition of the body of water, which is suffering from pollution and declining water levels, Mexico News Daily reports.

Treatment facilities and sewage systems

As part of the project, six treatment facilities will be reconstructed in Las Garzas, Janitzio, San Pedrito, Quiroga, Tzintzuntzan and San Andrés Ziróndaro. Four additional new wastewater treatment plants are being built in San Juan Tumbio, Ihuatzio, Tzurumutaro and Quiroga.

There are also plans to restore more than 116 kilometers of sewage networks and rehabilitate 10 local wetlands. Conagua will oversee dredging work and hydrological restoration intended to reduce pollution in the lake.

Ecosystem restoration

The program will be supplemented by the removal of water hyacinth, reforestation and the creation of terraces on surrounding slopes. According to the publication, agricultural, industrial and household activities have contributed to deteriorating water quality, including excessive use of fertilizers and pesticides, as well as the discharge of untreated wastewater.

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Lake Pátzcuaro is an important part of a region with archaeological, historical, recreational and cultural sites linked to the heritage of the Indigenous Purépecha people. The body of water is home to endemic species of birds, fish and other aquatic organisms. In recent years, the water level in the lake has fallen so much that some sections of the lakebed have permanently dried up.

President Claudia Sheinbaum, who is leading the cleanup plan, visited the treatment plant in Quiroga and thanked workers involved in the restoration efforts. She also noted the Michoacán government’s efforts to restore the springs that feed the lake’s ecosystem.

Head of Conagua’s office in Michoacán Luis Roberto Arias Reyes said the project will directly benefit more than 142,000 residents of the municipalities of Pátzcuaro, Tzintzuntzan, Quiroga and Erongarícuaro through more efficient wastewater management infrastructure.

The Michoacán state government said the lake cleanup should promote the economic development of Indigenous communities on the islands of Janitzio, Tecuena, La Pacanda and Yunuén, as well as the settlements of Urandén and Huecorio, where fishing and tourism are important sectors of the economy.

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