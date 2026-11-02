Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense deployed 450 service members and two helicopters to Matamoros and other municipalities in the state of Tamaulipas after violence erupted following the detention of a suspect linked to a drug cartel. As Mexico News Daily reports, six people were killed in total, including a seven-year-old U.S. citizen.

Blockades and gunfire

Federal forces detained Axel Alfredo Cárdenas Rodríguez and another man whose identity was not disclosed in Matamoros. According to Mexico’s Ministry of Defense, Cárdenas Rodríguez is considered the second-ranking figure in the Cyclones faction of the Gulf Cartel.

After the detention, suspected cartel members set up road blockades in Matamoros and other areas of Tamaulipas. Vehicles were set on fire to obstruct roads. Gunfire and clashes between criminals and security forces were reported in Matamoros, a border city across from Brownsville, Texas, as well as in other parts of the state.

Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal said that five people died in two traffic accidents: the vehicles in which they were traveling crashed into cars that had been set ablaze to create blockades. The federal security cabinet said the blockades were removed as a result of coordinated actions by authorities at different levels.

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Investigation into child’s death

The sixth victim of the violence was a seven-year-old girl, a U.S. citizen whom media identified as Aranza Adailini. According to the governor, she died after being wounded in an incident in which her mother was also injured. Media reports said the girl was traveling with relatives in an SUV near Matamoros.

The child’s family claims that Mexican security forces opened fire on the vehicle from a helicopter. Villarreal said authorities are investigating whether the girl could have been wounded as a result of actions by state police officers from a helicopter that was responding to the violence.

According to the Ministry of Defense, weapons, ammunition, magazines, drugs and a vehicle were seized during the detention of Cárdenas Rodríguez and the second suspect. Both detainees were flown by military aircraft to Mexico City and handed over to a Federal Prosecutor’s Office unit dealing with organized crime.

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