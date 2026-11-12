In Mexico, knowledge of Indigenous languages has for the first time begun to count as meeting a language requirement when applying to the technical-administrative branch of the diplomatic service. Candidates can demonstrate proficiency in designated variants of Mayan languages, Mixtec, Nahuatl or Zapotec.

The new rules are intended to help improve consular support for Mexican citizens in the United States for whom Spanish is not a native language. As Mexico News Daily reports, Ana Luisa Fajer, head of the Diplomatic Service Personnel Commission, said that approximately 500,000 Mexicans of Indigenous origin live in the United States.

Vacancies and requirements

On October 20, Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a notice in the Official Gazette for recruitment to up to 80 positions. Of these, 44 positions are in the administrative area, 20 are in consular affairs, communities and protection, and another 16 are in information technology and digitalization.

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Applicants are not required to prove that they belong to Indigenous peoples. At the same time, all candidates must take a written Spanish-language exam. Those who meet the language requirement through one of the Indigenous languages are not required to demonstrate knowledge of English or another foreign language.

Assistance at US consulates

Mexico’s Consul General in Atlanta, Rafael Laveaga, noted that language barriers complicate assistance for hospitalized patients, people detained in migration-related cases who are trying to understand their rights, and victims of crimes when communicating with lawyers. According to him, hundreds of families speaking Mixtec, Zapotec and Nahuatl live in Georgia, Alabama and eastern Tennessee.

The changes continue a consular initiative launched last year to distribute government information in 15 Indigenous languages at Mexican consulates, embassies and other institutions abroad. Registration for the announced recruitment ran from October 26 to November 3 and has already ended. Candidates admitted to the next stage must submit documents by November 17. Entrance examinations are scheduled for January, while further assessment and training are planned for the following spring.

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