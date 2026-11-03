The Embassy of Mexico in Saudi Arabia called on its citizens to refrain from non-essential travel to the kingdom, including tourist trips and visits to relatives. The reason cited was tensions in the Middle East and increased regional security risks, Anadolu Agency reports.

Advice for those in the country

Mexicans living in Saudi Arabia or transiting through it were urged to remain vigilant and take additional precautionary measures. The diplomatic mission advised monitoring phone alerts about possible attacks and, if necessary, staying at home or moving to a safe place at work.

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Embassy recommendations

The embassy also warned citizens against sharing photos and videos of conflict-related incidents on social media. Citizens were advised to follow the diplomatic mission’s official pages, register their personal details, and use the provided contacts for emergency or consular assistance. In previous recommendations, the embassy advised checking flight conditions directly with airlines and airports.

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