The prosecutor's office of the Mexican state of Guerrero is investigating the death of journalist Eduardo Flores Salado as aggravated homicide. His body, bearing signs of violence, was found on Saturday evening in the Canuto Noguera area of the La Sabana locality, which is part of the municipality of Acapulco de Juárez. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

According to preliminary police data, the journalist had neck injuries, which raised suspicions of possible strangulation. At the same time, authorities have not publicly confirmed the cause of death.

No arrests have been reported in the case. Investigators have also not established a motive and have yet to determine whether Flores Salado's death could be connected to his journalistic work.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Circumstances of the death

Flores Salado worked for the digital outlet Enfoque Informativo and covered security issues, human rights, enforced disappearances, and topics related to Acapulco and the state of Guerrero.

Editorial response

Enfoque Informativo condemned the death of its colleague, calling it an attack on press freedom. The editorial team urged authorities to promptly conduct a thorough, transparent and professional investigation, establish the circumstances of the case and identify those responsible.

Human rights organization Article 19 has documented 181 murders of journalists in Mexico since 2000 in cases that could potentially be related to their professional activities.

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