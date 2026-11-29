In Mansfield, Texas, Mexico's women's national football team defeated Haiti 4-2 in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Women's Championship. The victory secured the Mexican team a place at the 2027 World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Mexico will play at the Women's World Cup for the first time since 2015: the team missed the 2019 and 2023 tournaments. The national team also qualified for the Games for the first time since the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Match progress

Diana Ordóñez opened the scoring in the 13th minute, finishing an attack with a close-range shot. Nine minutes later, Haiti were awarded a penalty, but Mexico goalkeeper Esthefanny Barreras saved Melchie Dumornay's attempt.

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In the 30th minute, Mexican player Alice Soto left the field due to injury and was replaced by Maricarmen Reyes. Shortly afterwards, Batcheba Louis equalised, but Ovalle put Mexico back in front in the 41st minute following a set piece. In first-half stoppage time, Reyes completed a counterattack, and the teams went into the break with the score at 3-1.

Second half

In the 59th minute, Kethna Louis reduced Haiti's deficit with a long-range free-kick after Ovalle fouled Roselord Éloissaint. The Haitian team tried to equalise, but defender Aliya Farmer made a decisive clearance. Scarlett Camberos later missed a chance to extend Mexico's lead, shooting wide.

Ovalle completed her brace in the 73rd minute, scoring again from a set piece to set the final score. Mexico will face Canada in the semi-finals. Canada had earlier beaten Panama 4-0, also securing places at the 2027 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics. Haiti will continue fighting for a place at the World Cup through the play-in.

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