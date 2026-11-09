Rafael N, known as R2, was detained in the city of Zapopan in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The country’s authorities consider him the alleged key leader of the Los Rs group, a cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel operating in the states of Jalisco and Michoacán. Daily Maverick reports.

Operation in Zapopan

According to Mexico’s Navy, the operation was conducted by a special operations unit in coordination with the security ministry. It was preceded by work by Mexico’s National Intelligence Center, as well as information shared by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Nineteen other people were detained along with Rafael N.

During the operation, Mexican Navy personnel were attacked with weapons, after which the military returned fire. According to the Navy, Rafael N and one Navy officer were injured and are receiving medical care.

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Suspicions and warrants

Security Minister Omar García Harfuch said that the detainee has an arrest warrant in Mexico for aggravated murder, as well as an arrest warrant for extradition to the United States. Mexico’s Navy links Rafael N to the murder of former Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo and 19 other people.

Manzo was shot dead on November 1, 2025, during a public Day of the Dead celebration in the state of Michoacán while he was with his family. According to García Harfuch, the Los Rs cell is linked to extortion, drug trafficking, murders, unlawful deprivation of liberty, kidnappings and attacks on government officials. The DEA said R2 was wanted in the United States on federal charges of drug trafficking and firearms-related crimes.

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