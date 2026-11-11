Student teams from the state of Aguascalientes in Mexico won three awards at the international ROBOchæmpions robotics competition held in Lörrach, Germany. The Lanceros Overclock team won the high school category for participants aged 14 to 20 in the Robo Shuttle discipline, Mexico News Daily reports.

Robots for transporting balls and duels

In Robo Shuttle, participants built and programmed autonomous robots that had to move along a marked route and transport table tennis balls. The NexumAMG team took second place in the same discipline and age category.

The MagiBot team took second place in the Robo Clash category for participants aged 11 to 14. In this discipline, robots assembled by the teams compete against one another in an arena. Under the tournament rules, each team could consist of two to four students.

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Participation of 16 students

Aguascalientes was represented at the competition by 16 students from three educational institutions: the Lanceros de Aguascalientes public civic high school, José Guadalupe Posada General Secondary School No. 6, and Magisterio Nacional Primary School.

Organizer Phaenovum, a student research center in Lörrach, said that the first ROBOchæmpions tournament brought together teams from Mexico, Egypt and the region. The organizers published results in five categories covering races, robotic duels, object transportation and autonomous fire extinguishing. In one of the challenges, a robot had to extinguish a candle flame independently.

According to the government of the state of Aguascalientes, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday recognized local students for their previous victory at the RoboRAVE world championship in Osaka, Japan. In August, students from José Guadalupe Posada School No. 6 won the FastBot Middle School category.

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