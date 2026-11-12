Mexican chef and culinary content creator Borresito, whose real name is Jesus Manuel Ponce Ruiz, took first place in the Global Ramyun Challenge in the city of Gumi, South Korea. He won with Lager Spicy Butter Ramyun, made with Shin Ramyun noodles, chipotle pepper, beer, butter and lemon zest, and served with a grilled chicken skewer, Korea Herald reports.

Contest in Gumi

The competition was held as part of the Gumi ramyun festival, which ran from November 6 to 8. The contest received 1,263 applications from 80 countries, while culinary influencers representing 13 countries reached the final round.

According to Borresito, he initially did not plan to take part in the contest and was not even planning to visit South Korea in the near future. His wife, who was looking for information for a trip planned for next year, came across content creators' stories about the Gumi Ramyun Challenge, found the competition website and suggested that he apply.

For the chef, this was his first trip to South Korea. He received 1 million won, or about $750, a first-place certificate and the title of Gumi Ramyun Challenge ambassador.

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Beer instead of water

During the festival, Borresito cooked the noodles in beer rather than water, which surprised some Korean visitors. The chef explained that in Mexico, beer is often used for grilled meat, marinades and sauces.

In his recipe, beer gives the sauce a slight bitterness, malty notes and depth of flavor, while also balancing the creaminess of butter and the smoky heat of chipotle. He reduced the drink together with sautéed onions, garlic, soy sauce and chipotle. The citrus note in the dish came from lemon zest.

Other ramyun experiments

Borresito also created Black Ramyun, an almost black dish based on Shin Ramyun. Its sauce consists of sautéed black sesame paste, black garlic, soy sauce, peanut oil, rice vinegar, noodle cooking water and part of the original seasoning. He tops the finished dish with a raw egg yolk.

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