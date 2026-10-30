Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas Solórzano, a three-time presidential candidate, co-founder of the Party of the Democratic Revolution and one of the key figures in the country’s democratic transition, has died in Mexico City, Mexico, at the age of 92. Mexico News Daily reports.

According to the publication, the politician died at Ángeles Metropolitano hospital in the Roma Sur district of the Mexican capital. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called him a man of unwavering principles who changed the country’s political life. Former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called Cárdenas a forerunner of the democratic movement in Mexico’s modern history.

Break with the ruling party

Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas was a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party from 1954 to 1987. During this period, he was a senator representing the state of Michoacán from 1976 to 1980 and later headed the state from 1980 to 1986. Before leaving the party, he and other politicians created its reformist faction, the Democratic Current.

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In the 1988 presidential election, Cárdenas ran for the National Democratic Front, which united left-wing parties and organizations. According to the official results, Institutional Revolutionary Party candidate Carlos Salinas de Gortari won, but the voting results raised significant doubts. Former President Miguel de la Madrid acknowledged in his 2004 memoirs that the results had been falsified, the publication writes.

Capital city mayor and party co-founder

In 1989, Cárdenas founded the Party of the Democratic Revolution together with Porfirio Muñoz, Ifigenia Martínez and López Obrador. He again ran for president in 1994 and 2000, placing third in both campaigns.

From 1997 to 1999, Cárdenas was the first directly elected head of government of Mexico City; previously, the position had been filled by presidential appointment. He left the Party of the Democratic Revolution in 2014 because of disagreements with its leadership. In 2011, the politician was awarded the Belisario Domínguez Medal, the Mexican Senate’s highest distinction. He is survived by three children and grandchildren.

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