In Australia, Melbourne secured a come-from-behind victory over Geelong at Princes Park in the qualifying final of the Australian Football League Women's (AFLW), 8.8 (56) to 8.4 (52). The team recovered from a 28-point deficit, scored the final five goals of the match and advanced to the preliminary final, ABC News Australia reports.

Paxman’s decisive goal

After Paxy Paxman’s goal, which put Melbourne ahead for the first time since the first quarter, Geelong still had a chance to level the score. With 20 seconds remaining before the final siren, Chloe Scheer received the ball and took a shot at goal, but missed.

In the final quarter, Melbourne scored three goals without allowing their opponents to score. Alyssa Bannan reduced the deficit to one goal in the first 30 seconds of the quarter and later scored for a second time. Paxman put the team ahead in the 17th minute of the final quarter.

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Comeback from a large deficit

Geelong dominated the second quarter, scoring four goals to one, and went into the main break with a 22-point lead. In the third quarter, the Cats twice extended their lead to 28 points, but Melbourne cut it to 12 before the final stage of the match.

Geelong midfielder Georgia Prespakis was the most prominent player of the first half, but Liv Purcell helped Melbourne begin the comeback. Both players finished the match with 34 disposals. Geelong’s next opponent in the semi-final will be the winner of the match between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs, while Melbourne received a week off.

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