In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that checks into numerous reports of bomb threats at schools had found no signs of a specific danger. She published the statement on social media on November 11. As ANSA English reports, the government is closely monitoring the situation and the numerous reports.

Government response

Meloni said that law enforcement agencies and state institutions at all levels are working to keep the situation under control. According to her, this should reassure citizens, families and school staff.

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Investigation of the reports

According to the prime minister, the checks have so far provided no grounds to believe that a real threat exists. She added that the reports are likely part of a strategy to create alarm and concern. The circumstances of the cases are being thoroughly investigated.

ANSA English reports that the matter concerns hundreds of threats sent to Italian schools. The agency links them to a pro-Russian group that is opposed to women.

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