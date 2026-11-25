Canadian company 1Password has confirmed that during a recent breach of its internal systems, an attacker obtained some customer data. At the same time, users’ password vaults were not accessible to the attacker, TechCrunch reports.

Access through an employee account

According to 1Password, the intrusion was detected on November 19. The attacker gained access to the corporate GitHub account of one employee, which the company uses to collaborate on and store source code.

Using this access, the attacker uploaded malicious code to the company’s internal servers, allowing them to obtain some customer data. This included names, email addresses used to log in to accounts, as well as information about the account creation date and the time of the last login.

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Password vaults remained inaccessible

1Password said that customer vaults containing passwords were never accessible to the attacker. The company also noted that it does not have access to customers’ passwords or their secret keys, which are used to protect data in the vaults.

1Password apps and extensions were not affected by the incident. It is currently unknown exactly how the attacker gained access to the employee’s corporate account, how many customers were affected, and whether the company notified the people whose data was obtained during the attack.

1Password says its password manager is used by millions of customers and more than 200,000 companies.

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