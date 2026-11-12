The American Heart Association has issued a scientific statement on the health of US military veterans: it estimates that fewer than 5% of this group may have optimal cardiovascular health indicators. By comparison, about 20% of the overall adult population in the United States may meet the criteria for optimal heart health, News-Medical reports.

Eight health metrics

The statement, “Promoting Cardiovascular Health in US Veterans: Current Status, Gaps, and Strategies,” was published in the journal Circulation. Its authors used the Life’s Essential 8 framework, which includes a healthy diet, physical activity, avoiding tobacco, adequate sleep, a healthy body weight, and healthy levels of blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure. They also separately examined mental health and substance-use disorders.

The statement notes that veterans’ health may be affected by coexisting chronic conditions, including obesity, high cholesterol, hypertension, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders, as well as chronic lung and kidney diseases. Other factors cited include anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of tobacco, alcohol or illicit drugs, injuries and exposures related to military service, psychological stress, and barriers to accessing medical care.

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Proposed measures

Among the proposed strategies are expanding veterans’ access to healthy food, weight-management programs and physical activity tailored to individual abilities. The statement also calls for strengthening the screening, prevention and treatment of obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension, as well as expanding support for mental disorders, substance use and sleep disturbances.

Telemedicine and home blood pressure monitoring are named as practical tools for veterans who find it difficult to obtain in-person care, including because they live in rural areas or have limited internet access. About 9 million veterans, nearly half of the total number of US veterans, are enrolled to receive care through the US Department of Veterans Affairs system.

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