Smaller oil tankers transported 2 million barrels of crude oil per day through the Strait of Hormuz in October, the highest figure since the war began in February. As OilPrice reports, Bloomberg cites data from Vortexa.

Transportation by smaller vessels

This concerns Suezmax and Aframax-class tankers, which can carry less than half the volume of a supertanker. Shipments by these vessels intensified significantly in September. A significant share of operations took place through ship-to-ship oil transfers in the Gulf of Oman.

According to Bloomberg's sources among traders and shipbrokers, Suezmax and Aframax tankers were mainly used for routes and cargoes from Kuwait, Iraq, and Qatar. The increased use of these vessels coincided with estimates that total oil flows through the strait had recovered to almost pre-war levels.

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Risks for supertankers

Oil producers in the Persian Gulf and importers are adapting logistics to the security situation in the Strait of Hormuz area. In September and early October, supertanker freight rates rose to record levels, while the number of attacks on very large crude carriers, or VLCCs, reached a wartime high, according to the publication.

In recent weeks, reports of incidents involving oil tankers in the strait have become more frequent. For several days, Iran reported almost daily cases in which tankers allegedly encountered sea mines in corridors Tehran calls unauthorized. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in an interview with Al Jazeera that shipping in the Strait of Hormuz would not return to pre-war conditions and expressed the position that the rules of passage should be determined by the two coastal states.

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