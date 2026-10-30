İzmir Mayor Cemil Tugay joins Erdoğan’s party — Cyprus Mail

In Turkey, İzmir Mayor Cemil Tugay, who won the 2024 local elections as a member of the opposition, has joined President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party. İzmir is the country’s third-largest city, with a population of about 4.5 million people. The AK Party has never won a mayoral election there.

As Cyprus Mail reports, Tugay’s switch became a symbolic setback for the secular social-democratic opposition, for which İzmir has traditionally been one of its stronghold cities. The mayor himself said he made this decision in the interests of the city. Erdoğan rejected the opposition’s claims that Tugay had allegedly been forced to change his political affiliation, calling them slander.

Reaction in İzmir

Çağatay Güç, head of the New Party in İzmir, said voters would demonstrate their disagreement with the mayor’s switch at the next nationwide elections. The New Party is led nationally by Özgür Özel; before Tugay’s switch, it held protests.

City residents interviewed by Reuters expressed differing assessments of the decision. Some criticized the mayor and emphasized İzmir’s opposition sentiment. Others agreed with Tugay’s argument that the city could receive more municipal services with the support of the central government.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pressure on the opposition

After the opposition’s success in the local elections in March 2024, its leaders viewed control over the largest cities as a foundation for a future challenge to Erdoğan. The Republican People’s Party then won 37.8% of the vote and retained the mayoralties of Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir and other major cities.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is considered Erdoğan’s main rival, is in prison awaiting trial in a corruption case. He denies the charges. According to the publication, dozens of mayors and hundreds of municipal officials are also in prison.

The opposition calls the criminal cases politically motivated pressure, while the Turkish government denies this and says the judicial system is independent. The next presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 2028, although a presidential adviser this month allowed for the possibility that they could be held somewhat earlier.

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