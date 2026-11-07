Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the newly built Quaid-i-Awam outpatient block at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Pakistan. Following the ceremony, outpatient services for patients began operating in the new facility.

New block for patients

Wahab said the opening of the block should improve healthcare services and become another step in modernizing the hospital. As Dawn reports, during his visit to the medical facility, the mayor also drew the administration’s attention to the cleanliness and maintenance of the building. According to him, proper cleaning and maintenance of public hospitals are as important as providing medical care.

Separately, the mayor announced his intention to complete road construction and repairs in Karachi within the next three to four months. He urged residents to preserve the new road surface and prevent its unjustified digging up.

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Plans for hospital management

Wahab also intends to establish a Friends of Karachi board to oversee and improve the work of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. It is planned to involve representatives of the public and private sectors. According to the mayor’s plan, the board will monitor the medical facility’s operations and other city issues, and its work should be based on a sustainable institutional mechanism rather than depend on individual people.

At the first stage, city authorities plan to focus on activating and improving the hospital’s medical services. They then intend to review the management system, including the mechanism for supplying medicines. Wahab said he decided not to procure medicines until an effective system for distributing them among patients is established.

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