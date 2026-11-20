In New York, United States, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has unveiled a plan under which the Rikers Island jail complex is to be fully closed by the end of 2032. People who remain in custody at that time are planned to be transferred to four smaller jail facilities in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan, The Guardian reports.

The Mamdani administration called the document the city’s first comprehensive plan for closing Rikers Island. It provides for reducing the number of people in city jails, cutting pretrial detention, reducing delays in case processing and modernizing the Department of Correction.

New timeline and capacity

A law adopted by the City Council in 2019 required New York to close Rikers Island by August 2027. However, the city is failing to meet this deadline because of construction delays and an increase in the number of people in city jails since 2020.

Under the plan, the Brooklyn facility is to open in 2029, while facilities in the Bronx and Queens are to open in 2031. The Manhattan facility is expected to begin operating in 2032. The four new facilities will have a combined capacity of about 4,500 beds, while around 6,600 people were held in Rikers Island jails in early November.

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City authorities expect to reduce the number of people in custody to no more than 5,500 by the time the Brooklyn facility opens, and to no more than 4,100 by the end of 2032. To extend the legally established deadline for closing the complex, the City Council must pass a new law.

Spending on support and reform

In the next fiscal year, the city plans to allocate $146 million for mental health support, addiction treatment, educational and vocational programs in jails and communities, as well as support for crime victims. The plan also calls for creating hundreds of therapeutic beds for people with serious mental disorders and complex medical needs.

In particular, $50 million is intended for vocational training, education, mental health counseling and services for people with addictions. Another $76 million is earmarked for community services, including post-release reentry programs, supportive housing and programs that divert people from incarceration. The city plans to allocate $16 million to assist victims and those harmed by crimes.

The Rikers Island complex has been criticized for years over detention conditions, infrastructure problems, staffing difficulties, violence and deaths in the jails. Mamdani’s plan also provides for cooperation with a federal monitor, the City Council and oversight bodies, as well as quarterly reports on its implementation.

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