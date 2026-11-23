San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie in the United States urged city residents to avoid non-essential travel from Monday afternoon through Wednesday due to the risk of coastal flooding linked to high tides and rain. He called the forecast “extremely serious” and advised people to stock up on food and other necessities. The Guardian reported this.

The highest tides of the year

The greatest risk is expected on November 22–24, ahead of Thanksgiving, when many Americans travel across the country. So-called king tides are the highest astronomical tides of the year and depend on the positions of the Sun and Moon.

According to Daniel Swain, a climatologist at the California Institute for Water Resources, they could be 15–30 centimeters higher than the October tides. If heavy rain or storm waves coincide during this period, the risk of flooding will increase.

The danger concerns not only those living near the ocean. Flooding is possible in San Francisco Bay, Monterey Bay, San Diego Bay, and tidal areas of the San Joaquin–Sacramento estuary.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Transport risks and preparations

The National Weather Service forecast major or extreme coastal flooding for San Francisco. According to its assessment, water could reach up to 0.85 meters above ground level, threatening low-lying infrastructure, roads, and the coastline.

A service meteorologist also warned of the risk of serious flooding at San Francisco International Airport and on part of the highway next to it during the busiest travel days. At the same time, it remained unclear whether the water would reach the runways.

The airport is preparing sandbags and pumping equipment. The airport grounds are protected by vinyl sheet-pile barriers, concrete seawalls, and earth embankments with concrete covering. In San Diego, authorities are distributing up to ten sandbags per household to residents, placing pumps in areas vulnerable to flooding, and preparing sand berms along beaches and bay shores.

Strong El Niño conditions, a Kelvin wave, and a marine heatwave off the California coast are contributing to rising water levels. In October, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and La Jolla had already recorded water levels that were the highest on record.

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