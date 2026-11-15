In Taipei, Taiwan, incumbent Mayor Chiang Wan-an of the Kuomintang announced a NT$9.2 billion plan to develop education in artificial intelligence during the first official presentation of election platforms. Democratic Progressive Party candidate Puma Shen presented proposals to support residents, develop public spaces, transport and urban renewal.

Six candidates were each given 30 minutes to present their platforms without cross-questioning. Taipei Times reports on the presentation.

Puma Shen's proposals

Shen said he wants to reduce the time residents spend travelling so they can exercise more and spend more time with their families. He proposed creating sports stations, developing sustainable transport networks, improving mountain walking routes and launching an urban microforest project.

The candidate also advocated creating pedestrian routes between cultural, commercial and historic districts and renewing public spaces. His other proposals include introducing a parent-and-child card, expanding eligibility for cultural coins, affordable strength-training classes for older people, support for youth entrepreneurship and midlife career changes.

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Shen also proposed increasing the number of subsidized mental health consultations, creating a separate hotline for parents and a team to help implement urban renewal projects.

The incumbent mayor's platform

Chiang Wan-an focused on the results of his administration's four years in office. Among its achievements, he named clearing scooters from sidewalks, installing pedestrian safety islands and demolishing the Gongguan traffic circle to improve road safety. He also spoke of plans to redesign roads within 50 meters of metro station exits to slow traffic.

To accelerate urban renewal, the mayor proposed lowering the initial resident-consent threshold from 75% to 50%, increasing the base floor-area ratio from 225% to 300% for large plots exceeding 3,000 square meters near metro stations and waterfronts, and hiring additional staff to speed up project reviews.

Separately, Chiang Wan-an announced a plan to modernize classrooms and create Asia's first artificial intelligence education center. He also promised to expand benefits under the senior citizens' card, healthcare and travel subsidies for Indigenous people, as well as pet insurance subsidies.

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