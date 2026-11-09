In Taipei, Taiwan, incumbent Mayor Chiang Wan-an and Democratic Progressive Party candidate Puma Shen held campaign events less than three weeks before the local elections. Chiang emphasized the development of sports infrastructure, while Shen said protecting vulnerable groups was a priority, Taipei Times reports.

Focus on sports infrastructure

Chiang Wan-an, who represents the Kuomintang, met with sports supporters at Taipei City Hall. He spoke of his administration's achievements over four years in office, including Taipei's first place in a nationwide ranking of sports cities compiled this year by Global Views Monthly magazine.

The mayor also mentioned the indoor Taipei Dome stadium, which opened in the first year of his term. Major baseball games have already been held at the arena. According to Chiang, the city government has also upgraded baseball fields and developed new sports facilities in different parts of the city. He called sports a component of lifestyle that can improve residents' health and make the city more dynamic.

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Support for vulnerable groups

Puma Shen attended the opening of a joint campaign headquarters with city council candidate Wendy Ma in Zhongzheng District. Shen praised Ma, a former television reporter, for her investigative reporting, which he said exposed a number of scandals in the city, including cases of child abuse.

The candidate said Ma's position on the need to hear the voices of unprotected people aligns with his approach to city governance. He said his model for running city hall includes attention to citizens' views and the protection of vulnerable groups.

Taiwan's local elections will take place on November 28, 2026. They are called the “9-in-1” elections because representatives for nine different local-level positions will be elected in 22 cities and counties. A total of 11,051 officials are to be elected.

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