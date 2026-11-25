In the occupied West Bank of Palestine, the Israeli military has installed five metal gates in recent days at intersections on the main road used by residents of five Palestinian communities west of Hebron to travel between villages and to the city. This was stated by Ahmed Rajoub, mayor of the al-Kum and al-Muwarraq municipality, Anadolu Agency reports. According to him, around 70,000 people use the road, and the route also leads to Hebron through the city of Dura.

Access to fields and pastures

According to Rajoub, the gates were installed for the needs of settlers from Tarusa, a new Israeli settlement on Dura land that the mayor called illegal. He also said that settlers have been using this road for more than a year.

Palestinian communities in the area are restricted by the separation wall to the west and by military barriers, roads and settlements on other sides, the mayor said. Residents live in a strip about 10 kilometers long and no more than 5 kilometers wide.

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Appeal to the Palestinian authorities

Hundreds of local residents began farming after they were barred from returning to work in Israel three years ago, Rajoub said. In his view, the new gates will make it harder for farmers to access their fields and for shepherds to graze livestock. The municipalities appealed to the Palestinian authorities for assistance in challenging the installation of the gates, including in Israeli courts.

In neighboring Khirbet Humsa, Israeli military forces late Tuesday evening dismantled a protest tent after declaring the area a military zone, eyewitnesses told the agency. The tent was set up to protest against a settler outpost that appeared on local residents' land several weeks ago. According to the Palestinian Commission Against the Wall and Settlements, as of September 25, there were 942 Israeli checkpoints and gates in the West Bank.

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