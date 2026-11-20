Mercedes-Benz said it had become the first automaker to receive regulatory approval in Germany for assisted driving along a route between specified points. As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, the company described this as an important milestone in deploying more complex automated driving systems on public roads.

First stage in two cities

At the end of 2026, Mercedes-Benz plans to launch an early-access program for the technology in Stuttgart and Munich. After that, the company expects to move to a broader rollout of the technology in Germany in the first half of 2027.

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Possible expansion

Mercedes-Benz also said that a harmonized regulatory framework, expected to enter into force in January 2027, could allow the technology's use to be expanded to other markets. These are markets covered by UN Regulation R171.

The company announced that it had received the approval on November 20. Mercedes-Benz called this a step in automakers' race to introduce more advanced automated driving systems on public roads.

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