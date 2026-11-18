Mercedes-Benz has begun bringing physical buttons and switches back to the interiors of certain vehicles after several years of developing digital cabins with a large number of screens. The company’s CEO, Ola Källenius, acknowledged that replacing traditional controls with touch displays was not always the best solution.

Källenius said this during a Reddit question-and-answer session, Motor1 reports. According to him, the transition to digital technologies enabled automakers to add features to models, change interaction with the vehicle, and update it over time.

Models with physical controls

Källenius named the GLS, GLE, S-Class, electric GLC, and GLB among recently introduced or updated models in which greater emphasis was placed on physical controls. The company also plans to bring such elements back in other future models, though the executive did not specify which ones.

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The head of Mercedes-Benz noted that conventional buttons and switches have advantages that the touch interface cannot always replicate. He added that he personally likes the switches and rollers on the steering wheel.

Screens will remain in interiors

At the same time, Mercedes-Benz does not intend to completely abandon digital interfaces. Källenius stressed that simply returning to the previous approach is not a solution: the company will continue developing new ways to interact with the vehicle. In his assessment, digital controls generally remain the right direction for modern cars.

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