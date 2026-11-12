Mercedes-Benz in Germany announced on Thursday the temporary suspension of all further investments at its facilities in the country. This was reported by Deutsche Welle.

Investment pause

According to the publication, the decision covers all further company investments at its German sites and is temporary in nature. The report specifically refers to Mercedes-Benz facilities in Germany.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pressure from workers and the union

The announcement came amid increasing pressure on the German premium car manufacturer from the works council and the IG Metall trade union. Deutsche Welle notes that Mercedes-Benz has long been one of the symbols of Germany's automotive industry.

DW published information about this decision on November 12. The publication's report provides no additional details regarding the temporary suspension of investments.

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